First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

FCNCA stock opened at $852.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.50 and a 52 week high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

