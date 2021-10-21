Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.11.

TSE:FTT opened at C$36.64 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$19.96 and a 1 year high of C$37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.26.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at C$165,022.73.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

