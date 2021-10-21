Financial Contrast: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.93% 26.92% 7.25% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Science Applications International and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 2 4 0 2.43 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

Science Applications International presently has a consensus price target of $96.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $57.15, indicating a potential upside of 58.94%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.74 $209.00 million $6.27 14.41 TuSimple $1.84 million 4,085.37 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Summary

Science Applications International beats TuSimple on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

