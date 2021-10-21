Financial Advisors Network Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 182.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,304 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 70.7% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

