Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLMMF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

