Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

