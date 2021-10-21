Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.73.

Ferrari stock opened at $223.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.29 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.97 and a 200-day moving average of $211.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Ferrari by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

