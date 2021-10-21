Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,970 shares during the period. Moderna makes up 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $362,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

MRNA traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $335.55. 41,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,534,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,099,892.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,250 shares of company stock worth $137,245,505. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.