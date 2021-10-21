Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $180,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $119.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,328. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.