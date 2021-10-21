Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 35,420 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $191,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.56. 21,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

