Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 0.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.68% of American Electric Power worth $286,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.49.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.