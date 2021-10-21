Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,513,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,311 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $244,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after buying an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,651,167. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

