FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $45.99 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

