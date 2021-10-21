Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $226,873.92 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

