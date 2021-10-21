Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. 6,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $270.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

