Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 6,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,580. The company has a market cap of $270.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

