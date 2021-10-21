Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $339.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $956.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,457,108 shares of company stock valued at $881,146,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

