Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $388,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $98.80 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

