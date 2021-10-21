F.N.B.’s (FNB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.99.

FNB stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

