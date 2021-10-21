Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 124,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.