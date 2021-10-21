Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,294 ($43.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £30.40 billion and a PE ratio of 51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,202.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,938.71.

In related news, insider Ruba Borno bought 671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total value of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

