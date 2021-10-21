Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Neutral

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

