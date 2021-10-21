Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.55

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 31780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

