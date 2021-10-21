EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 18.81 and last traded at 18.81. Approximately 2,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.73.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of 18.76.
EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
