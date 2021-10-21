EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 18.81 and last traded at 18.81. Approximately 2,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 18.76.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

