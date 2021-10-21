Eugenia Ulasewicz Purchases 500 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,586.10).

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,661 ($34.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,388.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,353.87. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

