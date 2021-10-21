Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 421.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $233.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

