ETNA Network Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $237,468.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00068170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,137.65 or 0.99853142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.62 or 0.06425102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022392 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

