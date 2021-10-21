Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.