Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $399,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

