Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

