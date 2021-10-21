Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

