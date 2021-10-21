Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.52-7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.901-4.921 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.74. The company had a trading volume of 709,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

