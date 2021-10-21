Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.520-$7.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.52-7.62 EPS.

NYSE:EFX traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,163. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.16 and its 200-day moving average is $243.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.77.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

