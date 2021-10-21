Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $9.54 on Thursday, reaching $260.20. 68,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.16 and its 200-day moving average is $243.50. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

