EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183,948 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $627.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $611.96 and its 200-day moving average is $534.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

