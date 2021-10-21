EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

EOG Resources stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

