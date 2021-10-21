EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. EOG Resources posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 351.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $8.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $10.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 184,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,679. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.