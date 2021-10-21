Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $458.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.08%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

