Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 679,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of -1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNR shares. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

