Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $119,000 Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 303.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.