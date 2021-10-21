Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,515 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $174.36 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

