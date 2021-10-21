Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FirstService were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $199.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

