Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,900 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,582,000 after buying an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.99 million, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

