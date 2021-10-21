Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESMT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

