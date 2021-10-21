Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

NETI opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eneti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is -0.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Eneti by 44.3% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 217,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 66,670 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eneti by 112.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 139,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

