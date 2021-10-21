Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enerplus by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $12,942,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.20. 46,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

