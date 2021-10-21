Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $17,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,417,134.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

