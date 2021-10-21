Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENLAY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of ENLAY opened at $8.37 on Monday. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enel will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.