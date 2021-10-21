Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ENLAY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.
Shares of ENLAY opened at $8.37 on Monday. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.58.
About Enel
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.