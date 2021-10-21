Endor Protocol Trading Up 14.8% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $53,681.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.09 or 0.00310107 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008296 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00140396 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011376 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002252 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.