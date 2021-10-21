Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.63.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.